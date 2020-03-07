AAP AFL

Walters stars, Freo win AFL trial v Eagles

By AAP Newswire

Michael Walters has produced another match-winning moment to help lift Fremantle to a dramatic one-point AFL pre-season win over West Coast in Joondalup.

The Dockers trailed by 24 points at the 10-minute mark of Saturday's final quarter before booting five-straight goals to take a six-point lead.

But there were more twists to come.

Nic Naitanui levelled the scores after taking a big mark up forward, but Walters had the last laugh when his 50m set shot from the boundary snuck through for a behind.

A few more minutes of mad scrambling followed, but neither side was able to score again as Fremantle held on for the 8.7 (55) to 7.12 (54) win in front of 10,384 fans.

The result would be a worry for West Coast, who couldn't put an injury-hit Fremantle away despite boasting a near full-strength side.

But for Fremantle, they will enter the season full of confidence under new coach Justin Longmuir after snaring trial wins against Carlton and West Coast.

Dockers defender Stephen Hill came off at three-quarter time as a precaution after sensing something in his troublesome quad. The club is hopeful it's not an injury.

"We were disappointed with our third quarter and just thought we weren't doing the basics well. We weren't taking the game on," Longmuir said.

"We got a little bit stagnant; we got a little bit unpredictable to each other.

"I put it on the midfield group to straighten us up and get some deeper entries and try and put some pressure on.

"I thought the players kept at the task really well and the result took care of itself."

Eagles coach Adam Simpson said his team's star-studded midfield lowered their colours in the final quarter.

"We didn't lose any points from it, but we don't like losing," Simpson said.

"Our midfield got touched up in the last quarter with the clearances and scores from stoppages.

"Whether you call it complacency or not or good resilience from Freo, time will tell."

Fremantle defender Griffin Logue continued his excellent pre-season by restricting Josh Kennedy to just one goal.

Dockers skipper Nat Fyfe tallied 23 disposals, while Bailey Banfield booted two crucial goals in the final quarter.

Walters produced the winning score in two matches last year, and he showed there was more to come with another polished display.

West Coast entered the match missing only Jack Darling (cheek) and Oscar Allen (ankle) from their best 22.

In contrast, Fremantle were without Blake Acres (hamstring), Jesse Hogan (personal leave), Joel Hamling (ankle), Alex Pearce (ankle), David Mundy (leg), Sam Switkowski (back), Nathan Wilson (toe), Luke Ryan (soreness) and James Aish (soreness).

From that group, only Ryan and Aish will be fit for round one.

