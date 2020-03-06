AAP AFL

Gawn game time as Demons fly past Hawks

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne skipper Max Gawn had a promising hit out as his side beat a fading Hawthorn by 32 points in their pre-season AFL match in Launceston.

Bayley Fritsch booted five goals for the Demons on Friday night in a game that will give Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson plenty to think about.

The Demons, who finished second bottom last season with just five wins, prevailed 12.9 (81) to 6.13 (49) at University of Tasmania Stadium.

Gawn, on the comeback trail from a knee injury suffered at training, was put on ice after the first half but picked up 14 hit-outs, four marks and seven possessions.

"I pushed myself quite aggressively but it was really important to get this game under my belt," he told Fox Footy.

Jack Viney (33) and Adam Tomlinson (32) were the top two on ground for disposals, while Ed Langdon was also heavily involved with 25 touches.

"We've got really good guys in the midfield now, who are playing long minutes," Gawn said.

"We haven't really had a winger for a while, especially one who's an elite runner like Tommo and Langers.

"They've blended in really well into this group."

Melbourne finished the stronger in their second pre-season cup win, kicking six straight goals either side of the third term to run away with it.

The Hawks' last goal for the match came in the 19th minute of the third quarter.

Hawks ball-magnet Tom Mitchell picked up one goal and 24 disposals as he returns from a broken leg.

Hawthorn half-forward Mitch Lewis was chaired off the ground in the final quarter after landing awkwardly and rolling his left ankle, while Sam Weideman limped off with a similar ankle twinge not long afterwards.

Viney could face scrutiny by the match review panel for a rough tackle early in the game.

