Cats oust Suns for back-to-back AFLW wins

Geelong have sweated out a second-straight AFLW victory, skipping away from Gold Coast on a steamy Friday night in Mackay to win by 20 points.

The Cats held tough as the Suns controlled proceedings in the first half before prevailing 5.8 (38) to 2.6 (18).

The Suns led 16-10 at halftime, Kalinda Howarth dominating for Gold Coast and Jamie Stanton rewarded with a goal after going close on three occasions in the first quarter.

But the Cats took over after the main break, Howarth kept quiet as Georgia Clarke's set shot gave the visitors back the lead.

Richelle Cranston's snap as the siren sounded for three-quarter time was a crucial moment, Cranston obliging when some Suns defenders appeared to clock off in the final seconds of the term.

Nina Morrison was a stand-out for the Cats with 14 contested possessions among 23 disposals, while Phoebe McWilliams kicked her team's first two goals and Olivia Purcell further enhanced her reputation with 21 touches.

The win followed Geelong's decisive breakthrough over Richmond last weekend and shot them to fourth - and ahead of the Suns - in a crowded conference headed by Brisbane.

"It's huge, two wins in a row should put a lot of confidence into the group," Morrison said.

"All our forwards just made a contest ... it was a bit of a territory game at times.

"They're a really contested team, tackle pressure they pride themselves on so we really just wanted to match that."

Purcell said the side's improved form had plenty to do with their effectiveness up front.

"They pluck some bloody good marks and if they can't mark it they bring it to the ground for us small forward, they've been amazing for us this year," she said.

