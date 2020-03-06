Eagles to unleash midfield beasts on Freo

West Coast will unleash their new Rolls-Royce midfield unit when they take on arch rivals Fremantle in Saturday's pre-season AFL clash in Joondalup.

Prized recruit Tim Kelly will suit up for his second game for the Eagles after making a successful debut against the Bombers last week.

Andrew Gaff and Elliot Yeo missed that game because they were part of the AFL's All Star Bushfire appeal clash.

But with the star duo back on board, it means West Coast will unleash a full-strength midfield featuring Kelly, Gaff, Yeo, Luke Shuey, Dom Sheed, and ruckman Nic Naitanui.

Kelly tallied 27 disposals, six clearances and a goal against the Bombers, and how he works in with West Coast's full complement of stars will add plenty of intrigue.

The Eagles have also been boosted by the return of All-Australian defender Jeremy McGovern.

The situation is in stark contrast to the Dockers, who are reeling from an injury list that seems to get longer every week.

Blake Acres was the latest to break down, with the former Saint to miss up to two months of action after tearing his hamstring.

Acres joins Jesse Hogan (personal leave), Joel Hamling (ankle), Alex Pearce (ankle), David Mundy (leg), Sam Switkowski (back), and Nathan Wilson (toe) on the sidelines.

Skipper Nathan Fyfe and forward Michael Walters will return after featuring in the All Stars clash, while defender Stephen Hill is another notable inclusion.

New coach Justin Longmuir sent an early selection statement by axing forward Brandon Matera and midfielder Connor Blakely from the team that beat Carlton last week.

Matera booted a career-high 30 goals last year, but paid the price for a quiet game against the Blues.

Blakely has been a mainstay in the side when fit over the past three seasons, but now has a fight on his hands to win back his spot in time for the season opener against Essendon on March 21.