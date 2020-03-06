Ratten ushers in Saints’ new era

New-look St Kilda are hopeful, rather than expectant, of a rapid rise up the AFL ladder in 2020.

A boom trade period was cause for optimism, with five new acquisitions prompting many analysts to declare the Saints "winners" of the October exchange.

Bradley Hill, Paddy Ryder, Dan Butler, Zak Jones and Dougal Howard are instant inclusions in the best 22 for Brett Ratten's first full season as coach since he replaced Alan Richardson.

Experienced campaigners Jake Carlisle, Dan Hannebery, Jarryn Geary, Dylan Roberton and Jimmy Webster, none of whom managed more than 10 games last year, should see more time on the park.

And then there's Max King - the exciting teenager already drawing comparisons to club legend Nick Riewoldt - who has overcome knee injuries that prevented him making his senior debut in his first year.

The influx and availability of key talent means more than half the players in St Kilda's round one team will have played little or no football together.

Throw in a new coach and a host of new football staff, including tactical mastermind David Rath and Hawthorn premiership legend Jarryd Roughead, and it's anyone's guess as to what the Saints will dish up this year.

"Our expectations are that we have a program, list and game plan that allows us to contend for finals," St Kilda football boss Simon Lethlean said.

"Once you can contend, where that takes us, who knows?

"We're not sitting around saying we have to make finals, but if we don't, we're disappointed.

"We'll know a lot more as the season unfolds, but we think the program is headed the right way."

A lot of expectation falls on King's 19-year-old shoulders.

The 2018 No.4 draft pick managed just five VFL games last year and will now be thrust into a forward line that lost Josh Bruce during the trade period.

Bruce (36) and Tim Membrey (44) were the only Saints to kick more than 16 goals last year.

King's comparisons to Riewoldt were inevitable because of his impressive 202cm frame, athleticism and ability to hit the scoreboard.

"He knows deep down that he's got some rare attributes but he's understated enough that he doesn't get ahead of himself," Lethlean said.

"He hasn't played a game yet and he understands that tall forwards take a while and it's great to have Roughy (Jarryd Roughead) here to give him a shoulder to lean on.

"He's got a look in his eye like he's going to be a successful player and I'm sure he will be."

Only two clubs - Carlton and Gold Coast - have won fewer games than St Kilda over the last two seasons.

The focuses of the recovery mission have been wide-ranging.

In the background, the Saints have embarked on a debt-reduction program and are aiming to wake their latent supporter base to attract more than 50,000 members this year.

The club's celebrated return to its spiritual base at Moorabbin has helped build hype, but the burden now falls on the team to build hope.

"We need to start well and show the promise that fans will jump on the back of," Lethlean said.

"We've got to deliver the product to get them coming and that's fair enough.

"We owe the fans a bit of an up-tick and that's what we're looking to do."