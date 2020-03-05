Lions want more after AFL finals taste

Losing back-to-back finals games was a gut punch that stayed with Chris Fagan through the AFL off-season yet the Brisbane coach still rates it one of the most enjoyable years of his life.

Rising from 15th the year before to finish second thanks to 16 wins, the young, fearless, entertaining Lions were the feel-good hit of the winter.

But back-to-back post-season losses to Richmond and GWS left the squad - still now the league's equal second youngest and fourth-least experienced - wanting more in 2020.

"Last year was nearly the most enjoyable of my life, because I saw all the smiles back on faces," Fagan told AAP.

"It was just amazing and even when we lost the semi-final (to the Giants at the Gabba) the crowd was just chanting 'Lions'.

"They appreciated the journey the players took them on; it was just brilliant that they saw it for what it was.

"It was an astonishing year that didn't have the fairytale ending.

"But I don't believe in those; you've got to earn your spot and play in finals to learn to play; you just don't turn up and suddenly you can do it."

What stings Fagan is that only the Tigers averaged more shots on goal during the finals series, their 12.11 (83) to 11.14 (78) loss to the Giants particularly tough to swallow.

"If you had shown me the stats before the game started I would've thought we were a great chance," Fagan said.

"What we learnt is when the best play the best it comes down to little moments and little things.

"But why would they be (used to it)? They haven't played finals in 10 years, were used to losing and finishing down the bottom."

A stable squad will return in 2020, with Luke Hodge's retirement countered by the recruitment of Callum Ah Chee (Gold Coast), Grant Birchall (Hawthorn) and Cam Ellis-Yolmen (Adelaide).

Fagan admits he's never coached a player with the intuition of Hodge, but also that he's never been at the helm of a squad featuring such leadership from players so inexperienced.

So he's backing that natural improvement to push them to greater heights without having to reinvent the wheel.

"Richmond have won two of last three premierships with little, subtle changes but fundamentally just doing what they do well," Fagan said.

"And all the best teams are like that; don't rely on tactics or strategy, just a basic plan that players buy into and that's way more important than adding too many tricks."

While the Lions' swift rise has given other clubs hope they can do the same this year, the cautionary tale is Melbourne, who sunk from fifth to 17th last season.

But Fagan, who needed no invitation to mention the Demons' dive, doesn't buy into that comparison.

"I thought it (the dynamic) had already changed and I know we like to dramatise it but okay, were none of the other teams watching us last year?

"We had opposition every week that had done their homework, so I don't subscribe to that theory.

"Through no fault of own suddenly we're the next Melbourne. What did we do to deserve that?"

The Lions begin their season at the MCG against the Hawks but Fagan is already challenging fans to do their bit when they return to the Gabba in round two.

"We started to fill the Gabba up with 30,000-plus - it was a finals-like environment every weekend," Fagan recalled.

"That hadn't happened in a long time and it's a different kettle of fish to get used to.

"The big stage didn't scare our boys off; we had some moments we'd like to change, but we're on the right track."