Richmond aiming to reach new heights

If you're not getting better, you're going backwards.

Anyone in AFL clubland will tell you as much.

So, after two flags, two minor premierships and more wins than any other side over the past three seasons - a period of dominance that culminated in an 89-point grand final demolition of Greater Western Sydney last year - how does AFL powerhouse Richmond actually improve?

"We're very aware that a new season is effectively a new beginning," Tigers captain Trent Cotchin told AAP.

"There will be teams that have had restructures, different game plan implementations and tinkered with what was working and what isn't working.

"It's the same with us.

"Every team starts on an even keel and there's a real test phase through the first month, so it will be interesting to see where everyone's at."

Richmond have close to a clean bill of health heading into the new season and have had few setbacks since the grand final.

Brandon Ellis left via free agency and Alex Rance announced his shock decision to retire in December.

But the Tigers boast unrivalled depth in a talent-packed list, as evidenced in last year's VFL premiership win, and unveiled seven AFL debutants in 2019 who will be expected to kick on this season.

Sydney Stack, Noah Balta, Jack Ross, Patrick Naish, Callum Coleman-Jones and grand final hero Marlion Pickett all appear capable of having a bigger impact as their careers progress.

Bigoa Nyuon and Thomson Dow - the club's top draft pick from last year (No.21 overall) - could be new faces at senior level, while third-year terrier Jack Higgins is back after recovering from brain surgery.

"Our senior guys are as hungry as ever and our young guys are just bringing the energy every day," Cotchin said.

"They're putting pressure on. We had a few injuries last year and a lot of them got to taste senior footy, so they want more of it this season.

"They all seem to have a lot of talent and they're all incredibly hard workers, which is impressive from a young group of guys coming in.

"You look at different drills and match simulation and you look around and you go, 'Far out, there's a lot of guys who have a lot of quality and can do some pretty special things with the footy.'

"We've got to squeeze them into six or eight positions on the field."

It won't be an easy task when the majority of Richmond's best 22 have already picked themselves.

Dustin Martin is arguably the game's most valuable player, Cotchin, Tom Lynch and Jack Riewoldt are genuine stars, and Dylan Grimes and Bachar Houli are All-Australian defenders.

Key forwards Lynch and Riewoldt should benefit from playing a full season together after building a successful partnership when Riewoldt returned from injury towards the back end of last year.

Lynch, who topped Richmond's goal kicking list with 63 majors last year after an interrupted summer, enters his second season at the club fit and ready to fire again.

"Lynchy did a heap of carrying the forward line last year with regards to sometimes being our only main tall up forward," Cotchin said.

"He seems to be really relishing having a full pre-season under his belt."

Another selection headache will centre around the ruck combination after Toby Nankervis returned from injury to form a two-pronged attack with Ivan Soldo during the finals last year.