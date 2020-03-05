AAP AFL

Bruce to add bite to Bulldogs’ AFL attack

By AAP Newswire

Western Bulldogs' Josh Bruce - AAP

1 of 1

Western Bulldogs will unveil star recruit Josh Bruce in their final AFL pre-season hit-out against Port Adelaide.

Young star Aaron Naughton will miss Saturday's match at Whyalla but is expected to join Bruce in a new-look forward line in round one after successful knee surgery.

Bruce was a prized acquisition during October's trade period and missed the Bulldogs' first pre-season match because of back spasms.

But the former St Kilda forward, who kicked 36 goals last year, is fit to return this week alongside fellow tall Josh Schache.

"We're looking to getting him into the team and getting to know his teammates and really just getting some match practice in, which is really important," Bulldogs assistant coach Ash Hansen said.

"Because Aaron's not available, we're probably going to just have the two talls at this stage operating down there.

"Potentially three with Lewis Young, but it's going to be fluid (this season) depending on who's performing and where we think the opposition can be exploited."

The Bulldogs will pick a near full-strength team to take on Port, with former skipper Easton Wood (hamstring) and first-choice ruckman Tim English (concussion) set to return to action.

Naughton and star midfielder Tom Liberatore, who is recovering from a knee injury, are two key players unavailable.

Liberatore is expected to return through the VFL early in the season, while Lin Jong is out with a long-term hamstring injury.

Naughton is in contention for the round-one encounter with Collingwood on March 19 after arthroscopic surgery to address a cartilage concern in his right knee last month.

It is the opposite knee to the one he hurt late last season.

The 20-year-old star, who enjoyed a breakout 2019 campaign after being moved to the forward line, is scheduled to resume running on Thursday in a positive step in his recovery.

"We're really happy with how Naughts came out of surgery ... and he's on track for round one, which is exciting," Hansen said.

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Tayla Harris happy to silence AFLW critics

High-profile forward Tayla Harris is confident of playing another key role for Carlton in their AFLW encounter with St Kilda on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers premiership duo sign new AFL deals

Josh Caddy and Jayden Short have both inked new contracts to remain at Richmond until the end of the 2022 AFL season.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Martin intensity just what Blues needed

Jack Martin has already given Carlton fans a glimpse of what he is capable of after moving from the Gold Coast Suns over the pre-season.

AAP Newswire