Kyabram District Health Service staff member tests positive for COVID-19

By Shepparton News

A staff member at Kyabram District Health Service has tested positive for COVID-19.

KDHS confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"Kyabram District Health Service (KDHS) has been advised that a staff member has tested positive to Covid 19," the post said.

"The staff member is in self-quarantine at home.

"Contact tracing is being undertaken in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

"At this stage there are no patients or residents who fit the close contact criteria. There are a small number of staff who have been identified as close contacts by DHHS and have been notified. These staff members will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

"There are a large number of staff awaiting test results as a part of their voluntary participation in the asymptomatic testing blitz that took place at KDHS this week. These results should return within 5 days of testing.

"Patients should not cancel or postpone any appointments at KDHS.

"Whilst we understand this news will cause anxiety in our community please be assured our priority remains the health and wellbeing of KDHS patients, residents and staff. All necessary precautions have, and will continue to be taken.

"We will keep our community updated through Facebook posts as deemed necessary."

