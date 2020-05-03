Shepparton

Search for missing Shepparton man Singh Bhullar

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Shepparton man Singh Bhullar.

The 27-year-old was last seen leaving a Cobram address on Thursday, April 30 about 9pm.

It is believed he may be travelling in a grey 2010 Ford Falcon sedan with registration ZQU203.

Police and family hold concerns for Singh’s welfare as it is unusual for him not to be in contact with family.

Police have released an image of Singh and his car in the hope someone may recognise him and provide information regarding his current whereabouts.

Anyone who sights Singh or his car and has any information is urged to contact Shepparton Police Station on 03 5820 5777.

Latest articles

News

Flood of protest over drainage

RESIDENTS could be left in deep water – literally – after Campaspe Shire council declined to discuss the controversial South Boundary Rd drainage scheme at its July meeting. Instead councillors opted to leave the paperwork on the table until...

Lachlan Durling
News

Georgina’s damaged in blaze

A fire in the early hours of Sunday morning has caused damage to popular Benalla eatery Georgina’s Restaurant on Bridge St. Investigators, who were only able to enter the building about 9am Sunday morning after the it was confirmed to be safe...

Benalla Ensign
World News

Zuckerberg resists efforts for regulation

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has been able to resist committing to regulation of the social network, at a testimony to the US Congress.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna’s north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘’go away, we don’t want it’’.

James Bennett
News

Kyabram man to be sentenced after guilty plea to Mooroopna stabbing

A Kyabram man is set to be sentenced after stabbing a man six times with a fillet knife in Mooroopna last year.

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton man accused of drug trafficking denied bail

A Shepparton man, facing a potential charge of trafficking a commercial quantity of drugs, has been denied bail after a magistrate deemed him an “unacceptable risk” of reoffending.

Liz Mellino